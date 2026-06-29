MACA boosts fleet with trio of Liebherr dozers

The Liebherr PR 776 dozer. Credit Liebherr Australia

Liebherr Australia has delivered three new PR 776 G8 dozers to MACA, a service provider supplying the Regis Resources' Duketon gold project in western Australia.

MACA said the delivery was finalized in late May and is the company’s first Liebherr dozers in their mining fleet — a significant milestone, according to the company. Financial details were not released.

“A significant amount of work has gone into planning and delivering a smooth transition to site, and I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved. Our long-standing partnership with Liebherr has supported projects in Australia and internationally, and we look forward to continuing that relationship into the future,” said Luke Birkett, general manager of assets at MACA.

Brian Boitano, the executive general manager of sales, marketing, training and solutions for Liebherr Australia, said the shipment “represents an important step in increasing the presence of Liebherr dozers in the Australian market.”

Liebherr supports and supplies heavy‑industry equipment across Australia and New Zealand through 23 branches and 1,800 employees.

The Duketon gold project is a major site located 130 kilometres north of Laverton, Australia.