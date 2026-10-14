Major adds polyurethane dams to FLEX-MAT portfolio

Major's new FLEX-MAT polyurethane dams. Credit: Major

MAJOR has launched its new FLEX-MAT polyurethane dams to bolster its existing wire screen media offering.

In mineral processing, dams are used for dewatering, washing and controlling material flow. Major says traditional dams can wear down prematurely due to abrasion in highly corrosive environments.

“Our customers understand their screening operations better than anyone, so their insights play a critical role in how Major develops specialized screening solutions,” said Kevin Laporte, Major’s research and development manager. “They consistently challenge us to deliver products that last longer, perform better and integrate seamlessly into their existing screening systems.”

The new dams are designed to slow material flow along the screen media deck in wet screening applications. In doing so, the screens will retain water in the washzone longer, improving cleaning and reducing common performance-limiting issues like pegging and blinding.

The dams join Major’s existing accessories portfolio, which includes hooks, overlaps, side seals, hook seals and polyurethane strips.

Bernard Betts, Major’s president, added, “As a full-service provider, expanding our accessories line is a natural extension of this commitment. It allows us to deliver measurable gains in durability, throughput and reliability by fine-tuning existing systems and contributing to long-term operational success.”

For more information, visit: www.majorflexmat.com/contact