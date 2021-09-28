Maptek aims to make geological modelling easy

Making geological modelling simple is the premise of Vulcan GeologyCore, released by technology developer Maptek today.

Vulcan GeologyCore answers the need for an intuitive geological modelling workflow that handles automatic validation and chart creation, providing geologists with greater confidence around their domain and modelling decisions.

The dynamic interface and streamlined workflow make it easy to test different domaining scenarios and view live statistics, before proceeding to the preferred modelling method. Customers can choose from implicit or vein modelling in Vulcan or easily access the machine learning engine in DomainMCF.

Vulcan GeologyCore harnesses interactive drill hole visualization, lithology targeting and modeling algorithms for narrow vein, disseminated or stratigraphic deposits.

A significant benefit of the new Maptek approach is the streamlined data management. The process sets up project data in a reliable, validated way, removing manual data validation and manipulation.

Geologists continue to cite data validation as the biggest hurdle in the modeling process, and also the greatest imposition on their time.

Vulcan GeologyCore liberates geologists from step-by-step procedural tasks that increasingly can be automated, freeing them up for higher value analysis.

Improving the geological modeling process has flow-on benefits. Vulcan GeologyCore means resource and production models can be updated more frequently, easily and confidently.

Vulcan GeologyCore is incorporated in Vulcan GeoModeller and GeoStatModeller bundles and available as a standalone subscription for new customers.

