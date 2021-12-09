MAS Gold updates North Lake resource

MAS Gold (TSXV: MAS) has updated the resource estimate for its North Lake gold deposit in the La Ronge Gold Belt of […]
December 9, 2021
The North Lake gold property in northeastern Saskatchewan. Credit: MAS Gold.

MAS Gold (TSXV: MAS) has updated the resource estimate for its North Lake gold deposit in the La Ronge Gold Belt of northeastern Saskatchewan, increasing the tonnage by 28.3% and in situ gold resources by 18.5%.

Using a cutoff of 0.4 g/t gold, the deposit is now estimated to contain 18.1 million inferred tonnes averaging 0.85 g/t gold for 494,000 contained oz. of gold. A 2020 estimate contained 14.1 million inferred tonnes at 0.92 g/t gold for 417,000 contained oz. of gold.

"The low-grade North Lake Mineral Resource, when combined with the high-grade deposit at Greywacke North, supports our strategic mine development plan that envisions a centralized plant processing material from North Lake, co-mingled with high-grade material from MAS Gold's other La Ronge Gold Belt deposits," said CEO Jim Engdahl.

A 43-101 technical report covering both North Lake and Greywacke North will be issued within 45 days.

Visit www.MASGoldCorp.com.

