Metso extends South American crusher wear partnership

Metso's MX for cones. Credit: Metso

Metso has secured the continuation of a long-term supply agreement with a major mining company in South America for its MX crusher wear parts used in its Nordberg MP1250 crushers.

According to Metso, the new agreement is integrated into a 3-year supply agreement worth EUR 10 million per year. The first order was booked in the Minerals segment’s Q1 of 2026. The company said this is one of its largest global crusher wear parts orders.

“In this long-term partnership, we combine advanced wear technology with close collaboration, on-site presence, and deep application expertise to ensure our customer achieves consistent performance, reliability and safety in their operations,” said Emilio Lamas, the vice-president of crusher wear in South America at Metso.

Metso said the upgraded wear parts will help mines run longer between shutdowns while cutting the risks associated with liner change-outs.