Metso lands €30M supply deal in Asia Pacific

Metso's TankCell flotation cell. Credit: Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) has received an order to supply equipment for a copper project in Asia Pacific.

The delivery includes Metso’s Premier semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill and ball mill, both with mill linings and spares, TankCell flotation, high rate thickeners (HRT), larox filters and apron feeders. It also incorporates Metso’s digital solutions portfolio.

Metso says the majority of the order was booked in the minerals segment’s Q2 of 2026. The shipment is worth €30 million in total.

“This award reinforces Metso’s position as a trusted supplier of large-scale solutions for copper concentrators and builds on our long history of supporting the global copper industry with leading technology,” said David Tulloch, Metso’s vice-president of minerals for Asia-Pacific.

To read more, visit: https://www.metso.com/corporate/media/news/