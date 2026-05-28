Metso lands railcar dumper upgrade in Asia Pacific

Metso's rail car dumper. Credit: Metso

Metso, a Finland-based industrial machinery manufacturer, has received a repeat order to replace and modernize a railcar dumper for a mining company in Asia Pacific.

According to Metso, the order was booked in Q1 of 2026 and is the second from this customer, with its first order currently in the delivery phase. The shipment is worth EUR 10 million and includes a new, fully assembled dumper cage.

Kai Rönnberg, the vice-president of sales and service at Metso, said the repeated nature of this order reflects the customer’s trust in the company. “Metso previously upgraded the customer’s first railcar dumper line and has maintained their railcar handling system for many years, so we are very pleased to be selected again to modernize their second dumper line,” Rönnberg said.

“Metso’s solution enables customers to access leading market technology, enhance operational safety, reduce environmental impact and benefit from best-in-class aftermarket services for their material handling equipment,” added Sushanta Dutta, the vice-president of bulk material handling at Metso.

Railcar dumpers remain a key part of Metso’s bulk material handling offering, supporting efficient and reliable unloading of materials in mining operations, according to the company.