SANY deploys 1,000th electric excavator

Chinese manufacturer advancing unmanned fleet operations while investing over $800 million annually in robotics research

SANY Group has delivered its 1,000th electric excavator, signaling a major milestone in the construction industry's transition toward electrification and automation. The Chinese equipment manufacturer now operates 5G remote-controlled excavators in commercial applications, has deployed unmanned paving-roller fleets, and runs integrated smart solutions across ports and mining operations.

The company invests more than RMB 6 billion annually in research and development as it transforms from a traditional manufacturer into a robotics-focused, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise. This strategic shift addresses critical industry challenges while positioning SANY at the forefront of construction technology innovation.

Technology addresses safety and operational challenges

SANY views equipment upgrades as more than simple power source changes. The company pursues comprehensive electrification and intelligence integration that delivers lower emissions, higher efficiency, and reduced operating costs. Intelligence capabilities, particularly remote-control technology, tackle two fundamental industry problems: operator safety and physical limitations of on-site machinery.

Traditional construction exposes workers to hazardous conditions through heavy reliance on on-site operators. Early remote-control solutions created poor user experiences and suffered from unstable connections, which limited their real-world scalability. SANY invested nearly a decade in research and development to address these limitations.

The company launched the SY550HD, a 5G remote-controlled excavator that combines low latency, high precision, and intelligent safety features in a commercially viable package. This breakthrough represents years of engineering work focused on making remote operation practical for demanding construction environments.

Advanced 5G system enables global remote operations

SANY achieved stable 120-140 millisecond latency through 5G networks and AI algorithms, compared to typical end-to-end latency ranging from 120 to 180 milliseconds. This performance enables real-time control from distances up to 8,500 kilometers while reducing operational lag and command delays.

The SY550HD operates across public, private, or hybrid networks, supporting cross-regional remote operation regardless of network infrastructure. This flexibility allows contractors to deploy equipment in remote locations while maintaining centralized operational control.

SANY's proprietary 3D motion and depth-sensing technologies work with an intelligent loading assist system to recreate on-site operating conditions. These systems provide operators with situational awareness equivalent to direct machine operation. The 3D spatial awareness enables operators to assess complex environments accurately and perform millimeter-level precision operations suitable for mines, remote field sites, and emergency response scenarios.

AI-powered safety systems protect workers and equipment

Multi-dimensional sensors and AI algorithms create a millisecond-response digital protection system that includes personnel detection, smart collision avoidance, and equipment health monitoring. The machine autonomously collects point cloud data and live video to support environmental sensing, risk identification, and task adaptation.

This creates an operating model where machines handle environmental perception, humans retain operational control, and remote systems coordinate execution. The approach balances automation benefits with human oversight while maintaining operational flexibility across diverse construction applications.

SANY plans to increase research and development spending with focus areas including core electric powertrain components, AI-assisted operations, unmanned construction, digital platforms, and integrated mining equipment. The company aims to complete its intelligent product portfolio and expand large-scale commercial deployment across multiple construction sectors.

The milestone reflects broader industry momentum toward electrification and automation as construction companies seek solutions for labor shortages, safety concerns, and operational efficiency demands.