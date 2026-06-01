Metso opens new €17M service and training hub in Arizona

New service and training centre in Mesa, Arizona. Credit: Metso

Metso has opened its expanded service and training centre in Mesa, Arizona to strengthen support for mining customers in the Southwest U.S.

The expansion cost EUR 17 million and increased the site’s footprint by 60% — adding roughly 1,900 m2 of dedicated training space. Following the inauguration, Metso announced that more than 100 employees now work across the sales office, service operations and new training facility.

Martin Karlsson, the vice-president of sales and service in the U.S. at Metso, says the expanded hub positions the company closer to major copper and gold mining operations. “A true hub for copper and gold, reliable operations and local service capabilities are more critical than ever,” Karlsson said in a news release. “By strengthening service capabilities close to customer operations, Metso enables faster response, easier access to OEM expertise and deeper understanding of customers’ day‑to‑day challenges.”

The centre is Metso’s first global facility that pairs classroom instruction, simulators and hands-on equipment training at a service shop.

The opening is part of a broader expansion, including recent investments in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Irapuato, Mexico, and an upcoming service centre in Prince George, B.C.



Metso is a Finnish industrial manufacturer offering services for aggregates, mineral processing and metal refining industries worldwide.