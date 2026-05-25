Perpetua Resources gets $2.9B EXIM loan for Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho 

Perpetua Resources (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) said on Thursday the Board of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) has unanimously approved a $2.9 billion to develop its of Stibnite Gold project in Idaho.

The financing is under the Make More in America Initiative (MMIA), and EXIM's decision marks a landmark transaction under the initiative and advances American production and manufacturing to be more competitive on the world stage, the company said.

The Gold Stibnite project also contains the only identified domestic reserve of antimony, and EXIM's investment advances US critical mineral independence for antimony, a critical mineral essential for defense production, and used to harden lead for ammunition.

Last year, the company began early works construction at the $1.3 billion project, which was fast-tracked by the Trump administration as part US Army’s objective of establishing a fully domestic “ground-to-round” antimony trisulfide supply chain.

"It is time to make more in America and today marks not only a key milestone for Perpetua Resources, but a significant step in mineral security for our country," Perpetua CEO Jon Cherry said in a news release.

"When the federal government and private industry work together on a shared national priority, big things are made possible,” Cherry said.

The EXIM financing package, combined with Perpetua's cash on hand, is expected to fully fund the direct construction of the Stibnite Gold project based on the current capital cost estimates as reported in the company's Technical Report Summary as of December 31, 2025.

"This investment strengthens America's economic and national security by advancing a reliable domestic supply of critical minerals essential to our manufacturing and defense industries," Idaho Senator Mike Crapo said.

"The Export-Import Bank's Make More in America initiative is helping secure the infrastructure needed to reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries, support American workers and reinforce our long-term industrial competitiveness.”

To date, the Stibnite Gold project has gone through rigorous scientific and public review, was identified as a Transparency Project under the FAST-41 Program and has received substantial support and partnership from the Department of War.

By market close in New York, Perpetua Resources’ stock was down 2.8%, for a market capitalization of $3.34 billion.