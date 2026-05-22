Treasure Hunt Video: Brothers discover Golden Triangle prize  

Two brothers separated by 4,000 km have found six 6 oz. of gold in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle after months spent decoding clues in The Northern Miner’s Great Canadian Treasure Hunt.

Jason and Matthew Schwartz uncovered the regional bonus prize at Kleanza Creek Provincial Park near Terrace (700 km by air north of Vancouver) as daylight faded and the search looked close to ending.

The brothers told The Northern Miner’s Video Anchor Devan Murugan they had spent weeks swapping ideas between Toronto and Prince George in B.C.’s northern interior, digging through mining history and testing lines from the poem that guided the hunt.

The prize, worth about $37,600 at current prices around $6,265 an oz., capped what began as part birthday trip, part reunion. Jason is turning 50 this year and the brothers used the hunt as a reason to spend time together after decades without a long stretch in the same place.

Watch the full interview below: