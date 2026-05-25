Tenaris plans $306M expansion of Ontario steel facility

Representatives of federal, provincial and municipal government at Tenaris industrial centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Credit: Tenaris

Tenaris is proceeding with a $306 million expansion into its industrial centre, a project the federal and Ontario governments say will reinforce Canada’s domestic steel supply chain.

According to the company, the plan expands production, adds larger pipe selection and modernizes current equipment.

“Tenaris steel pipes, manufactured in Ontario and delivered through our Rig Direct service network to oil and gas operators across the country, enable Canadian energy sovereignty,” said Martín Castro, the president of Tenaris in Canada. “Today’s milestone builds on the momentum to expand Canada’s domestic supply chain for OCTG and line pipe,” he added.

The investment was supported by the federal government’s “Strategic Response” fund and Ontario’s “Invest Ontario” fund.

Mélanie Joly, the federal minister of industry, called the steel industry a cornerstone of Canada’s economic strength. “At a time of rising tariffs and trade uncertainty, our government’s investment in Tenaris reinforces local manufacturing, creates good-paying jobs and delivers real, lasting benefits for the region and for Canada.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford added, “Our government will continue to stand up for workers in industries impacted by tariffs both here in Sault Ste. Marie and across Ontario by diversifying our economy, finding new trading partners and supporting new pipelines, rail lines and other projects that use Ontario steel to open up new markets for Ontario products around the globe.”

The company employs roughly 1,200 people across Canada, including roughly 800 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where its industrial centre is based.