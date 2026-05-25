TesMan teams with Dyno Nobel to advance underground tech

Dyno Nobel and TesMan will exhibit together at the “Mining Transformed” event in Sudbury. Credit: Dyno Nobel

TesMan, a Sudbury-based mining technology company, has formed a strategic partnership with Dyno Nobel, an explosives manufacturer and subsidiary of Incitec Pivot.

According to the companies, the collaboration is aimed at improving mining safety by pairing Dyno Nobel’s on-the-ground services and explosives products with TesMan’s robotic technologies, enabling remote loading operations.

Pierre Labelle, the general manager of sales and commercial, Canada East and Great Lakes, at Dyno Nobel, said partnering with TesMan aligns with the company’s “zero harm,” core value. “It is a testament to our commitment to continually push the boundaries of safety and productivity in the underground space. TesMan has been at the leading edge of developing functional solutions for ‘loading away from the face,” he said.

Clara Steele, co-owner of TesMan, added, “Underground mining companies across the globe continually strive to reduce risk in the workplace and to increase mine longevity through productivity and efficiency gains. TesMan hard and soft technologies are a catalyst to achieve those goals.”

Dyno Nobel and TesMan will answer questions about the partnership at the “Mining Transformed” event, running May 25 to 27, in Sudbury, Ont.