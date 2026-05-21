Martin Engineering expands conveyor range with CVT acquisition

Martin belt cleaners with stainless steel mainframes. Credit: Martin

Martin Engineering has acquired ConveyorTech (CVT), an Australia-based engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in industrial conveyor belt components. Martin says this move will broaden its worldwide portfolio, representing one of its most significant product expansions in the last decade.

This deal gives Martin access to CVT’s full suite of non‑urethane belt cleaners, tungsten‑tipped blades and other heavy‑duty components used in bulk‑materials handling. The acquisition includes all CVT’s IP, designs and specifications.

Bert Erdmann, Martin’s global engineering manager for conveyor products, called CVT a smart fit for the company. “Now more than ever, whatever the industry, whatever the application and whatever the handling challenge, Martin has a solution to help customers reduce carryback, minimize maintenance and improve safety,” said Erdmann.

According to Martin, the deal gives it the widest range of conveyor belt cleaners of any global supplier. To this end, the company announced Rory Summerford, a veteran conveyor‑systems specialist, will join Martin to oversee the integration of the new products. “The CVT product range brings proven designs and rugged construction that closely align with Martin’s long-held commitment to safety, efficiency and operational excellence,” said Summerford. “It's putting the premium Martin brand behind a range of products that the firm hasn't previously marketed, allowing us to offer spare parts and wear parts to existing installations. I’m delighted to be leading this product line as we integrate it into the Martin portfolio and deliver even greater value to our customers,” he concluded.