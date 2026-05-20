Emerson introduces IIoT platform aimed at cutting manual checks

Emerson’s Synchros will include a temperature monitor and wireless repeater. Credit: Emerson

As mining operations face rising labour demands and persistent visibility gaps in equipment health, many companies are exploring automation as a path forward. Emerson’s latest Synchros industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform enters that space with a pitch for continuous monitoring that doesn’t require new infrastructure.

According to Emerson, Synchros is built for process industries — including chemical, oil and gas, power, life sciences and wastewater — and is designed to digitize inspection points, like machinery and ambient temperature, and transmit these signals wirelessly.

Andrew Kravitz, the vice-president of cross-portfolio technology and innovation at Emerson, said that Synchros gives users more flexibility. “Teams have long faced a tradeoff between visibility and the cost of instrumenting assets,” he said in a statement, adding that Synchros provides a “method to digitize inspection programs, expand visibility at scale and move from periodic checks to continuous insight to drive more efficient and reliable operations.”

The initial Synchros rollout includes a temperature monitor and wireless repeater, both tools Emerson says can be deployed in hazardous and remote areas common in mining. According to the company, more sensor types and monitors are planned as the platform develops.