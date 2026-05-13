Sandvik to establish local manufacturing in the U.S.

Sandvik resin capsules. Credit: Sandvik

Following an agreement between Swedish engineering company Sandvik and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, production of mining materials is planned at a facility in West Virginia.

In the newly formed joint venture, Sanvik maintains 51% ownership with Alpha holding the rest. The deal establishes local manufacturing for Sandvik’s “Ground Support” businesses in the U.S. market and includes a long-term exclusive supply agreement with Alpha.

"Creating this joint venture with Sandvik is a step in securing our supply chain by manufacturing more of our mining materials here in Central Appalachia," said Andy Eidson, CEO of Alpha. "We are excited about the expected benefit to Alpha and, more broadly, to West Virginia."

The new 9,300-m2 facility will primarily manufacture rock bolts and resin. According to Sandvik, the site will be designed with capacity for future expansion if needed.

Alongside its long‑term supply agreement with Alpha, the joint venture will market products to third‑party customers.

For mining companies in Central Appalachia, domestic manufacturing of these products should help reduce wait times and insulate the local economy from global disruptions — factors that are becoming increasingly important across the sector.