NDSCS diesel tech program graduates 17 in Komatsu partnership

Graduates of the Komatsu-sponsored diesel technician program at NDSCS. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu, a Japan-based construction and machinery company, announced that 17 students graduated from the North Dakota State College of Science’s (NDSCS) diesel technician program, which the company sponsors.

The two-year program was designed to combine traditional classroom experiences with dealer-sponsored internships, giving students the opportunity to accumulate thousands of hours of on-site training in addition to their associate degree.

Komatsu’s contribution to the program came through scholarships, technical content, tools, machines and training equipment. Graduates completed internships with various companies, including General Equipment & Supplies, Roland Machinery Co., Road Machinery & Supplies Co. and Columbus Equipment, among others.

“Komatsu is committed to meeting students and dealers where they are and bringing them together — emphasizing teamwork and shared responsibility for workforce development,” said Griffin Reome, the director of technical workforce development. “Our educational partnerships are designed to provide access to sustainable, family-supporting careers, and are a direct reflection of our commitment to ongoing education, the industry and the communities we serve.”

The company will highlight its broader workforce development efforts at the 2026 SkillsUSA national leadership conference in June, where it plans to debut its new training platform.