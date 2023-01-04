Metso Outotec receives a three-year life cycle services contract covering ten HIGmills

Metso Outotec has signed a three-year life cycle services (LCS) contract for the service of ten Metso Outotec supplied HIGmill fine grinding units to a mining customer in Asia Pacific.

The purpose of this agreement, according to the company, is to maximize production and increase uptime by improving the performance of the wear parts using Metso Outotec’s proprietary technology, services and technical expertise.

Metso Outotec will provide spares and wears for the HIGmills. Other elements of the agreement are process optimization, repair services, as well as a service exchange program for spare and wear parts management.

The contract is a performance-based service agreement, and it is one of the largest LCS orders received by Metso Outotec. The value of the order was not disclosed, the first part of the contract has been booked in Minerals’ 2022 fourth-quarter orders received.

“The latest investment in the Asia Pacific area is our Karratha, Western Australia, facility which will be our biggest service centre globally. The centre will be operational during the fourth quarter of 2023, and it further strengthens Metso Outotec’s presence in the region,” says Sami Takaluoma, president, services business area, Metso Outotec.

