Metso secures two multi‑year LCS deals worth €60M

Metso's Larox PF filters will be delivered as part of the LCS. Credit: Metso

Metso has signed two separate multi-year Life Cycle Services (LCS) deals with key mining customers, to service and implement the company’s Larox PF filters.

In a company news release, Metso said one of the LCS is a 5-year contract with a copper producer in South America. The second is a 4-year contract with a lead and zinc company in Asia-Pacific. The orders totalled roughly EUR 60 million — one of these agreements is among the largest filtration LCS orders ever received by Metso, according to the company.

The structure of the deals is based on Metso’s Larox PF plate pack management service concept, which combines planned maintenance, repairs and upgrades over an extended period of time. “This long-term service model supports proactive maintenance, ensures predictable performance and provides cost transparency,” said Frank Araneda, the manager of LCS solutions sales at Metso.

Metso’s Larox PF automatic pressure filters are often used in bulk mining and at refineries to dewater mineral concentrates and wash solids.

Miika Tirkkonen, the senior vice-president of beneficiation, dewatering and hydrometallurgy at Metso, added: “With our local service presence, digital solutions and proven life cycle concepts, we focus on helping customers improve reliability, increase predictability and deliver measurable long-term value in their operations.”

The company said it currently has more than 600 active contracts using this LCS model.