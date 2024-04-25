Metso to deliver copper smelter to Almalyk MMC, Uzbekistan

Metso and JSC Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical complex have signed a frame agreement on significant process technology deliveries for Almalyk MMC’s new copper smelter investment in Uzbekistan. The companies have collaborated on the development of minerals processing and metallurgical operations since 2011.

Metso currently estimates that the majority of those contracts will be signed this year. The frame agreement is a continuation of Metso’s and Almalyk MMC’s contract signed at the end of 2022 for the design and basic engineering work for the copper smelter.

The planned production capacity of the new copper smelter, which will be integrated with the company’s existing operations in Almalyk, is 300,000 r/y of copper cathodes and 1.8 million t/y of sulphuric acid.

Almalyk MMC is the main copper producer in Uzbekistan. The company produces refined copper, gold, silver, zinc, molybdenum, lead concentrate and other products. More information about the company’s copper smelter is available on their website, Agmk.uz/en.

