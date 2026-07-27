Metso tops 800 connected devices in data-driven push

A Metso performance centre. Credit: Metso

Metso announced it has more than doubled its network of connected equipment, marking a milestone for its data-driven performance services. With the number of connected devices now exceeding 800, Metso says these services are continuing to deliver improved maintenance efficiency, safety and productivity to customers.

Launched in 2025, Metso’s data-driven performance services are designed to provide site maintenance through two scalable service levels, technical support and condition monitoring through a harmonized system.

Arttu-Matti Matinlauri, the vice-president of minerals digital at Metso, said applications of the service have demonstrated tangible operational impact, including detecting 80 to 90% of maintenance-related issues in monitored equipment. “Analysis is done by combining standard instrumentation, advanced analytics and AI models with equipment failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA) knowledge, supported by our experienced personnel at our performance centres,“ he explained.

Metso said the service was deployed at a customer site in South America. Over six months, the solution captured 94% of identified risks, preventing potential system failures. The site avoided 215 hours of potential downtime and saved US$7.4 million, the company added.

Pablo Zuniga, the director of performance services at Metso, said, “The results demonstrate how our data-driven performance services are improving our customers’ operations and supporting their ambition to stay at the forefront of the industry.”