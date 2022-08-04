Micromine to provide fleet management solution to AngloGold’s Australian operations

Micromine has entered into a three-year software agreement with AngloGold Ashanti to deliver its industry-leading mine control and fleet management solution, Micromine Pitram. It will be implemented at AngloGold’s Australian operations, Sunrise Dam and Tropicana, both located in Western Australia’s north-eastern goldfields.

Micromine Pitram will help the operations personnel to capture, manage, and optimize its activities by obtaining core operational asset data, including equipment, materials, and locations.

Andrew Birch, CEO of Micromine, said: “We are extremely proud to be providing our Micromine Pitram solution to AngloGold Ashanti. Our comprehensive mine control and fleet management solution enhances the productivity and profitability of a mine through real-time or near-real-time data.”

The open and scalable technology provides flexibility to incorporate equipment, systems, locations, and network assets as needed. From an executive team analyzing profit, operations managers optimizing productivity, to operators tracking progress, Micromine Pitram provides stakeholders at every level with greater visibility, control, and understanding of operational activities.

“Micromine Pitram is used and trusted by many of the world’s largest mining organizations, and this agreement is just another fantastic example,” added Birch.

Micromine Pitram is to be deployed at the two mines this month.

