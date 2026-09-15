MineConnect, Laurentian expand high school mining initiative

Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont. Credit: Laurentian University

MineConnect has partnered with Laurentian University to expand its MineOpportunity Challenge (MOC), launching Sept. 16.

MOC is an interactive, teamed competition designed to introduce high school students to modern mining, the supply and services sector and careers opportunities within the industry. The expanded program will bring the challenge to students across the province, with a stronger focus on northern, Indigenous and mining-impacted communities.

“I created the MineOpportunity Challenge at Laurentian University more than 20 years ago to help students understand that the mining industry contains a wide variety of career choices. It is incredibly rewarding to see MineConnect expanding its reach and introducing students across Ontario to the many opportunities connected to mining,” said Nicole Tardif, the associate director of Laurentian University’s , Goodman School of Mines/MIRARCO.

The program is being funded by Agnico Eagle (TSX: AEM) and Ontario’s ministry of Indigenous affairs and first nations economic reconciliation, through collaboration with its minister, Greg Rickford.

“Through our partnership with Laurentian University, funding from Minister Rickford’s ministry and Agnico Eagle’s financial support, we can now bring the program to thousands of students across Ontario,” said Marla Tremblay, MineConnect’s executive director.

According to MineConnect, Rickford will participate in a portion of the student competition and present awards to the winning teams.

The competition launch will be hosted at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont. on Wednesday.

For more information, visit: https://mineconnect.com/