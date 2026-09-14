Komatsu, SMS tapped to supply $1.5B-fleet to Crawford project

Crawford project in northern Ontario. Credit: Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC) announced on Monday it has selected Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY), alongside its largest Canadian dealer, SMS Equipment to supply its load and haul fleet for its Crawford nickel project near Timmins, Ont.

The company says it will complete the negotiation of definitive agreements in Q1 of 2027. It expects that more than 300 machines with a total value of about $1.5 billion (US$1.08 billion) will be purchased over the 40-year project life.

Located about 40 km north of Timmins, Ont., Crawford is said to hold the world’s second-largest nickel reserve.

Mark Selby, Canada Nickel’s CEO says the selections mark a major step in Crawford’s development. “I am very excited about the potential value that could be unlocked by applying Komatsu's proven technologies, including DISPATCH for fleet management and FrontRunner for autonomous haul trucks,” he said in a news release.

He also highlighted both companies’ previous experience facilitating transitions from diesel fuel to battery-powered electric vehicles. “We expect that SMS Equipment’s experience implementing these technologies at other Canadian operations and demonstrated commitment to our project can substantially de-risk the project start-up and ongoing operation,” Selby added.

Robin Heard, SMS’ president and CEO, says his company views Crawford as one of the most important mining projects in Canada.

The news follows Canada Nickel’s recent federal approval to proceed with development at Crawford. It was the first mining project to reach Ottawa’s final review since the Impact Assessment Act was updated in 2019.