KROHNE releases two new radar level transmitters

KROHNE Group, a provider of industrial process instrumentation, unveiled its new OPTIWAVE 1530 and OPTIWAVE 1560 radar frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) […]
By David Cassels September 11, 2026 At 12:23 pm

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The design of the OPTIWAVE 1530 and OPTIWAVE 1560. Credit: KROHNE

KROHNE Group, a provider of industrial process instrumentation, unveiled its new OPTIWAVE 1530 and OPTIWAVE 1560 radar frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) level transmitters on Thursday. 

The new transmitters are designed for use across industries like metals, minerals, mining and water to deliver accurate, non-contact measurements of solids and liquids. 

The 1530 model has a measuring range of 15 metres, making it ideal for small to medium silos, stockpiles, bunkers and tanks. Meanwhile the 1560’s capabilities span 30 metres for long-range measurement in tall silos, large tanks and deep vessels. Krohne says both models deliver drift-free, maintenance-free operation without the need for recalibration over their lifetime.

Khrone says the devices also feature Bluetooth connectivity with its OPTICHECK level mobile app. An optional IP68-rated waterproof version is available to provide more protection in heavy rain, outdoor dusty environments and flood-prone areas.

For more product information, visit: https://www.krohne.com/en/products/level-measurement/level-transmitters/radar-fmcw-level-transmitters/optiwave-1530

https://www.krohne.com/en/products/level-measurement/level-transmitters/radar-fmcw-level-transmitters/optiwave-1560

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