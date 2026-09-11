Komatsu opens parts distribution centre near Edmonton

Komatsu's new 12,542-square-metre full service facility. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu’s (OTC: KMTUY) leaders and employees joined local officials and representatives from key dealers in St. Albert, Alta. Thursday to celebrate the opening of the company's new Edmonton parts distribution centre.

The 12,542-square-metre full service facility doubles Komatsu's previous warehouse capacity in Canada. It serves as a hub within Komatsu's North American logistics network, helping improve local supply chains. Komatsu says it can now offer 24-hour delivery to dealers throughout much of western Canada.

“Today we're celebrating more than the opening of a new facility. We're celebrating a long-term investment in the people and businesses that rely on our equipment, our dealer partners and our employees,” said Rod Bull, Komatsu North America’s CEO.

The site is also equipped with Komatsu’s warehouse management systems, automation and new equipment designed to improve efficiency.

“The new Edmonton parts distribution centre enhances our ability to deliver the right parts at the right time, helping customers stay productive while supporting future growth across Canada,” Bull added.

The company says the expansion also serves as an investment in Edmonton, increasing workforce capacity and supporting the future growth as demand from Canada's mining, construction and forestry industries changes.

To read more, visit: https://www.komatsu.com/en-us/newsroom/2026/komatsu-celebrates-opening-of-edmonton-parts-distribution-center