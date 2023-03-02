MineHub digitizes commodity supply chains

MineHub Technologies’s platform for digitizing commodity supply chains is now available on SAP Store. The MineHub platform integrates with SAP smart business for SAP commodity management.

MineHub is a cloud-hosted platform where customers, suppliers and their service providers can securely exchange and collaborate on shared information like contracts, shipments, specifications, logistics, and ESG data. The data on MineHub is secured by a private blockchain network that secures the privacy, integrity and auditability of data shared amongst users.

The MineHub platform is said to provide the following to participants in commodity supply chains such as miners, smelters, fabricators, steel mills and banks:

Real-time visibility into supply chains and verify compliance of shipments with ESG, trade regulations and purchasing policies

Digitalization of trade reduces reliance on paper and helps producers to secure delivery to customers and associated cashflows

Sellers and buyers can automate their Scope 3 emissions accounting

Financiers can better monitor and manage their credit and operational risk through real-time visibility of the transactions and collateral they are financing

MineHub Technologies is now a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. The SAP program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs with efficient and cost effectiveness.

To learn more about the platform, visit www.Minehub.com and to see the SAP Store go to www.store.sap.com.