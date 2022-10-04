Minerva launches first Canadian climate risk data API

Minerva Intelligence (TSXV: MVAI; OTCQB: MVAIF), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration, and mining, is launched the first pan-Canadian application programming interface (API) for climate risk data. climate85 API provides access to leading climate risk information forecasting for heat, humidex, precipitation, and wind until the year 2100.

Scott Tillman, CEO commented "The launch of our API is a crucial step towards making Canadians more prepared for climate change. We are arming Canadian businesses, communities, and individuals with the knowledge they need to understand the impacts of climate risk the risks of climate change."

Minerva and the climate85 team expect to expand the API data coverage outside of Canada in 2023.

The climate85 API provides coverage at intervals of 32 km for extreme temperature, humidex, precipitation, and wind gust speed. Each data set has nine different layers for three climate change scenarios (SSP1, 2, and 5) and three return periods (one in 10-, one in 50-, and one in 100-year events).

The climate85 climate risk datasets have been created using the foremost scientific methodologies and are based on a curated set of global climate models paired with Canadian historic climate data. The datasets are currently available for public access on a limited basis. Commercial and bulk users can reach out to the climate85 team for more information on API licensing.

For more information about the climate85 API go to https://climate85.com/api-page. Or to discuss climate85, please contact Pedro Vargas, Pvargas@minervaintelligence.com.