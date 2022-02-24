Mining People: Agnico Eagle, District Copper, Ivanhoe Mines, Monumental Minerals, Teck Resources

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 24, 2022 At 12:24 pm
Tony Makuch. Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold

Management appointments announced this week:

Agnico Eagle Mines CEO Anthony Makuch stepped down, while also leaving the company’s board.

Jean Lafleur will lead Appian Capital’s newly opened office in Montreal, serving the role of senior manager for North America

Corsa Coal announced the resignation of president and CEO Robert (Bob) J. Schneid. CFO Kevin M. Harrigan will replace him on an interim basis.

Fission Uranium appointed Aaron MacDonell as environmental manager, Sam Hartmann as chief geologist and Richard Elkington as operations manager.

Ivanhoe Mines named Riaan Vermeulen the new managing director of its Kamoa Copper unit.

Laurie Thomas joins MAS Gold as its new VP investor relations and business development, replacing Lubica Keighery.

Meridian Mining welcomed Mariana Bermudez as its new corporate secretary.

Jamil Sader became CEO of Monumental Minerals following the resignation of Max Sali, who remains on the board of directors.

Orla Mining appointed Chafika Eddine to the newly created position of chief sustainability officer (CSO).

South Star Battery Metals added key team members to help advance its Santa Cruz graphite project in Brazil. These include Julio Jose Da Silva as general mine manager, Marcia Cota as controller and finance manager, Antonio de Assis as sales and marketing director,  Marcelo Castro as construction project manager, and Luciano Lazaro as supply chain/procurement manager.

Board moves include:

AsiaBaseMetals added Deepak Varshney to its board of directors.

Gibson Pierce resigned from the board of Cordoba Minerals.

District Copper welcomed Braden Jensen to its board and accepted the resignation of Hrayr Agnerian.Masaru Tani, Paul Schiodtz and Sarah Strunk were appointed independent directors of Teck Resources.

