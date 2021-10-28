Mining People: Alto Verde, Excellon, Golden Star, Lomiko, Los Andes Copper, MAG Silver, Pure Gold

Chris Buncic is president, CEO and a founder of the new Chile-focused Alto Verde Copper.

Excellon Resources named Jorge Ortega its VP exploration and Ben Pullinger its senior VP geology and corporate development.

Golden Star Resources said Ben Pullinger will join the company as executive VP, head of discovery on Nov. 1.

The leadership team at Lomiko Metals has been refreshed with the following appointments: Belinda Labatte as CEO, Gordana Siepcev as COO, and Vince Osbourne as CFO.

Los Andes Copper named R. Michael Jones as its new CEO.

The new chief sustainability officer at MAG Silver is W.J. (Jim) Mallory.

Maryse Belanger, a director of the company, has stepped into the role of mine general manager at Pure Gold Mining’s Madsen gold project.

The board of Tacora Resources welcomed Joe Broking as president and CEO, replacing Thierry Martel.

Board moves include:

CEO James Sykes has been given a seat on the board of Baselode Energy.

Braveheart Resources appointed Peter Lacey as an independent director.

Defense Metals has named Luisa Moreno a director.

Excellon Resources seated Jeff Swinoga as an independent director.

John H. Hill has joined the board of Honey Badger Silver.

Ian Burney, Michael Carrick and Tanneke Heersche joined the board of Japan Gold.

Eric Levy has been named an independent director of Lomiko Metals.

Norsemont appointed Kyle Haddow to the board.

Raindrop Ventures named Max Baker and Tim Barry to its board of directors. Scott Davis has stepped down from the board but will remain CFO of the company.

Mark Noppe is now chair of SRK Global.

Awards announced:

The Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EMGC) have given their 2021 Environmental Award to BQE Water for its installation of a Selen-IX plant at the Kemess copper mine.

Nouveau Monde Graphite has won the Entrepreneur of the Year award presented by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association.

Palladium One Mining has been recognized with the Barnie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award for the high-grade Tyko copper-nickel project. The award was presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association.