MINING PEOPLE: Ameriwest, Grizzly, Liberty Gold, MIRARCO, Nicola Mining, Signature Resources, Trillium Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

Ameriwest Lithium has named Graeme Wright as its new CFO.

Grizzly Discoveries has announced that COO Ian Lambert, 75, passed away after a short illness.

Libero Copper & Gold has appointed Lisa Peterson its CFO, effective July 19.

Jon Gilligan is the new COO at Liberty Gold. Current COO Jim Lincoln is stepping down as COO of Pilot Gold USA but will remain an advisor to the board.

Environmental biologist Nadia Mykytczuk is now interim president and CEO of MIRARCO, replacing Jennifer Abols, who has taken a job with Alamos Gold.

Nicola Mining has engaged Vesta Filipchuk to lead its environmental, social and corporate government initiatives.

Signature Resources has named Rickardo Welyhorsky, who joined the company in February, its new COO.

Trillium Gold has announced the appointment of Ian M. MacNeilly as its new CFO.

Board moves include:

Lisa Ethans and Janis Shandro will stand for election to the board of Artemis Gold at the company’s AGM next month.

Eminent Gold has asked veteran mining executive Michael Kosowan to join its board of directors.

Superior Gold has noted the resignation of director Michael Mulroney, who will continue his duties at chief geological officer for Northern Star Resources.

As Tonogold Resources and Comstock Mining restructure, the following changes have been made regarding Tonogold’s board: Fred Kofman is filling the seat vacated by Mark J. Ashley.

Colin Sutherland has taken a seat on the board of TRU Precious Metals.

Executive chairman Dale Corman is retiring from Western Copper and Gold. Ken Williamson was named interim chair.