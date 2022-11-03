Mining People: Andean, CaNickel, De Beers, Silverton-Lodestar, Barrick, StrikePoint

Management appointments announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals is moving its head office to Monterrey, Mexico, as chair Alberto Morales assumes the role of CEO on Nov. 14. Juan Carlos Sandoval becomes CFO on Dec. 1.

Chuck Hennessey joined Argonaut Exploration as VP Canadian operations to take the Magino gold project to production.

CaNickel Mining named Shirley Anthony as VP corporate development.

Al Cook replaced Bruce Cleaver asCEO of De Beers.

The new president and CEO at Emperor Metals is John Florek.

Founders Metals named Colin Padget as president, CEO and a director.

Headwater Gold promoted Greg Dering to VP exploration.

Hercules Silver named Keith Li its CFO.

Silverton Metals changed its name to Lodestar Battery Metals and reappointed president and CEO Killian Ruby as CFO and director following the resignation of former CFO Kyle Appleby and director Gunther Roehlig.

The interim CEO at Los Andes Copper is Santiago Montt, who was previously COO.

Metallica Metals appointed Arvin Ramos as CFO, following the resignation of Peter Nguyen.

Thomas Lamb joined Myriad Metals as president, CEO and a director.

Anne Labelle is now interim president and CEO at Nevada Exploration.

Pacific Bay said Helder Carvalho resigned as VP corporate development.

The new CFO at Prospector Metals is Alex Heath.

Chair Dirk Harbecke is now CEO at Rock Tech Lithium, as Markus Bruegmann has resigned.

Skeena Resources announced the planned transition of Randy Reichert to the role of CEO, in addition to president and a director. Walter Coles takes up a new role as executive chair.

StrikePoint Gold named Michael G. Allen its new president, CEO and a director.

Board moves include:

Tom Peregoodoff is now a director at American Copper Development.

The first lead independent director Grant Angwin joined the board of Andean Precious Metals.

Barrick Gold welcomed Isela Costantini to the board.

Colossus Resources announced the resignation of board member George Heras.

Evolution Mining announced the passing of non-executive director Cobb Johnstone.

IsoEnergy named Peter Netupsky to the board.

Kootenay Silver and Riverside Resources announced the passing of director Brian Groves.

Orogen Royalties named Samantha Shorter to its board.

Ana Milena Vasquez joined the board of Outcrop Silver and Gold.

StrikePoint Gold named Shawn Khunkhun executive chair and director.

The newest board member of Thunder Gold is Bonnie Lyn de Bartok.