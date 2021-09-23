Mining People: Andean PM, Ready Set Gold, Seabridge Gold, Iamgold

Management appointments announced this week:

Former COO Simon Griffiths is the new president and CEO of Andean Precious Metals to replace Luis da Silva, who has stepped down.

Robert S. Middleton is the new VP exploration at Ready Set Gold.

Seabridge Gold appointed Ryan Hoel as VP projects, Tracey Meintjes as VP engineering studies, and Julie Rachynski as VP human resources.

South Star Battery Metals named Samantha Shorter its new CFO, following the resignation of Bennet Liu.

Transatlantic Mining named Yuying Liang its new CFO.

The new CFO of Transition Metals is Carmelo Marrelli, principal of The Marrelli Group.

Board moves include:

Alfred Lenarciak has resigned from the board of Aurania Resources.

Fission 3.0 reported that William Marsh has stepped down from the board of directors.

Kevin O’Kane has been appointed a director of Iamgold. After 35 years at BHP, he was recently VP and COO of SSR Mining.

Fiona Blondin has been elected to the new director’s position at KWG Resources.

Mason Graphite named Harry Swan chairman of Black Swan Graphene.

Mountain Province Diamonds offered Dan Johnson a seat on its board.

Priscila Costa Lima joined the board of South Star Battery Metals.