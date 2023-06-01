Mining People: Anglo, Teck, Los Andes Copper, Century Lithium, Alamos Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Recent changes at Anglo American include Al Cook as CEO, Alison Atkinson as projects and development director, Monique Carter joined as people and organization director. Helena Nonka will lead the strategy and sustainability team, and Richard Price will head the legal and corporate affairs team.

Century Lithium named Todd S. Fayram as senior VP metallurgy.

Antonio Vitor is the new country manager for Brazil at Homerun Resources.

Los Andes Copper named Santiago Montt as CEO.

Patriot Battery Metals named Greg Barfoot its VP project development.

Teck Resources named Ian Anderson SVP and chief commercial officer, Andre Stark VP marketing and logistics, base metals, and Michael O’Shaughnessy VP marketing and logistics, coal.

Board changes:

Alamos Gold announced the retirement of Kenneth Stowe from the board and the appointment of Shaun Usmar.

Bryan Disher will become chair of Century Lithium when current chair Cassandra Joseph steps down at the end of June.

Deep-South Resources appointed Alfredo Luis Riviere Rodriguez director, replacing Thomas Tumoscheit.

Grizzly Discoveries named V. Richard Rabbito to the board.

Northcliffe Resources says Robert Dickinson has stepped down.