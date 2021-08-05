Mining People: Apollo, BMEX, Cerrado, Kodiak Copper, Outcrop, Sherritt, Tectonic

Management appointments announced this week:

Apollo Gold & Silver named Chris Cairns its CFO, effective Sept. 7.

Robert Pryde is the new president and a director of BMEX Gold. He replaces Warner Uhl, who has left the company.

Cerrado Gold named Casper Groenewald its new COO and Kurt Menchen as president and country manager of its Brazilian operations.

Cypress Development has appointed Spiros Cacos its VP investor relations.

Eriez has announced the promotion of Eric Bain Wasmund to the position of VP global flotation business. He was previously global managing director of the flotation business.

The new CFO at G2 Goldfields is Carmelo Marrelli. He replaces retiring CFO Paul Murphy.

Kodiak Copper named Nancy Curry to the position of corporate development.

Mynyr Hoxha is now VP exploration at Magna Mining.

Outcrop Silver & Gold named Jesus Velador VP exploration.

Platinum Group Metals announced the resignation of president and CEO R. Michael Jones and the appointment of Frank Hallam to replace him on an interim basis.

Sherritt International has named Greg Honig as chief commercial officer, Yasmin Gabriel as CFO, and Chad Ross as chief human resources officer.

Regan Isenor, a company director, has been named president and CEO of Sylla Gold. Jean-Francois Lalonde, formerly the president and CEO, remains on the board as chairman.

Tectonic Metals announced the appointment of Xavier Wenzel as CFO.

Board moves include:

Deep-South Resources appointed Ally Angula an independent director to replace Sadike Nepela who recently passed away.

Element 29 Resources is searching for a new president and CEO after news of Brian Booth’s pending retirement.

Leonardo Riera has offered a seat on the board of FenixOro Gold.

Getchell Gold has invited Jerry Bella to join its board.

Karen Flores has been appointed to the board of GoGold Resources.

At the recent AGM of Los Andes Copper, Warren Gilman was elected as a non-executive director.

MAG Silver announced the appointment of Dale Peniuk as a director.

Novo Resources named independent director Michael Spreadborough executive co-chairman. Quinton Hennigh, formerly chairman and president, is taking up new duties as non-executive co-chair.

Justin Quigley was named a director of Orogen Royalties.