Mining People: Apollo Gold, CanAlaska, Kesselrun, Mandalay, NexGen, Northisle

Management appointments announced this week:

Cathy Fitzgerald has joined Apollo Gold and Silver as the new VP exploration and resource development. Dean Besserer has resigned his role as VP exploration.

CanAlaska Uranium has appointed a new VP exploration, Nathan Bridge. He was previously a senior geologist at Cameco’s Fox Lake discovery team. Bridge also led the team that discovered the 42 zone at the West McArthur project. He is a licensed professional geoscientist and holds both BSc and MSc degrees in geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Yves Kabongo is the new CEO of Central African Gold. He replaces Stephen Barley who will remain as executive chairman.

Kesselrun Resources has named Rodney Stevens as VP corporate development.

Belinda Labatte has resigned her position as chief development officer at Mandalay Resources.

Robert St. Pierre has been named project liaison manager to head up community engagement at NexGen Energy.

Northisle Copper and Gold has appointed Robin Tolbert VP exploration to succeed Jack McClintock, who remains a strategic advisor. Additionally, Nicholas Van Dyk will be named CFO on Sept. 1.

Board moves include:

New Break Resources has invited Joshua Bailey to join its board of directors.

Michael Rosatelli has joined the board of Snowy Owl Gold as an independent director.