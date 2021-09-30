Mining People: Apollo Silver, New Found Gold, Prime Mining, Sabina, Taseko, UEX, Western Copper

Management appointments announced this week:

Apollo Silver strengthened its board with the appointment of Rona Sellers as VP commercial and compliance and Steven Thomas as a director.

Raymond Harari was named president of Bald Eagle Gold.

Doubleview Capital has named Elena Musienko to its geological team for the Hat polymetallic project.

Peter Hughes has been named president, CEO and a director of Happy Creek Minerals.

Melissa Render is now VP exploration at New Found Gold.

PNG Copper has named David Lindley its acting CEO. Iain Martin has resigned.

Scott Smith is now executive VP, replacing Kerry Sparkes, at Prime Mining.

Sabina Gold and Silver named Wendy Louie VP finance and CFO following the resignation of Elaine Bennett.

The new COO at Silver Elephant Mining is Robert Van Drunen, a specialist in process improvement.

Sean Magee has joined Taseko Mines as VP corporate affairs.

UEX Corporation has promoted Christopher Hamel to VP exploration. Nathan Barsi is now district geologist.

Western Copper and Gold appointed Shena Shaw as VP environmental and community affairs.

Board moves include:

International Prospect Ventures added Jason Libenson to its board of directors.

Golcap Resources named Monty Sutton to the board.

William (Bill) Shaver has been named to the board of McEwen Mining.

The newest board member at Sanatana Resources is Rose Zanic.

Ready Set Gold asked Mark Smethurst to become a director.

The Hon. Wayne G. Wouters is now an independent director of Foran Mining.

Edie Hofmeister has joined the board of Prime Mining.

Radisson Mining Resources appointed Pierre Beaudoin and Jeff Swinoga to its board of directors.