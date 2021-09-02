Mining People: Argentina Lithium, Arianne Phosphate, Frontier Lithium, Generation Mining, Solaris Resources

Management appointments announced this week:

African Metals named John F. O’Donnell its new president and CEO for a term of one year. He is also the company’s chairman.

The new VP exploration at Argentina Lithium is Miles Rideout.

Arianne Phosphate named Raphael Gaudreault its COO.

Canterra Minerals named Luke Longridge VP exploration. Exploration manager Dave T.W. Evans is set to retire this fall.

Cassiar Gold appointed Shirley Anthony VP investor relations and communications.

Carlos Lau has been named CEO of Cresval Capital. He is also a member of the board.

Cypress Development announced that William Willoughby will assume the role of president in addition to his role of CEO.

Frontier Lithium has added David Ewing to its executive team as VP sustainability and external affairs, a newly created position.

Generation Mining announced has added Jean-Paul Deco to its management team.

Cindy Ieong is now the CFO at Gunpoint Exploration.

Harfang Exploration announced the resignation of its president and CEO Francois Goulet, effective Dec. 1.

The new president and CEO at Mosaic Minerals is Jonathan Hamel. He holds the same positions at Bullion Gold Resources.

Sunny Lowe is the new CFO of Solaris Resources.

Sphinx Resources has named Daniel Deschambault as CEO and president. The change comes as Jeremie Ryan resigned those positions.

Deepak Varshey is now president and CEO of Xander Resources, replacing Jim Hirst.

Board moves include:

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend has stepped down from the board of Canalaska Uranium.

The board of Cypress Development now includes Cassandra Joseph as non-executive chair and Bryan Disher as a non-executive member.

Freeman Gold named Paul Matysek its executive chairman.

The board of Giyani Metals named Stephanie Hart to the board, replacing John Petersen, who will remain on the audit committee.

Jean Rainville has been named a director of Mosaic Minerals.

President and CEO of NorthWest Copper, Peter Bell, has been elected to the board, and Mark O’Dea moved from executive chair to non-executive chairman.

Rockcliffe Metals has appointed Derek Macpherson as an independent director.