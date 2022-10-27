Mining People: Argo Gold, Gossan, Mason Graphite, Sabre Gold, York Harbour

Management appointments announced this week:

Argo Gold expanded its team with James Bell as VP business development and Zubin Sethna as chief investment officer.

Copper Lake Resources named David McDonald its CFO.

Three executive VPs of Gold Fields – Brett Mattison, Taryn Leishman, and Avishkar Nagaser – have left the company for personal reasons ahead of the merger with Yamana Gold.

Gossan Resources appointed Robert Suttie as CFO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The new senior geologist at Kraken Energy is Madeline Berry, formerly of NexGen Energy.

Peter Damone is the new president, CEO and secretary of Mason Graphite.

Medallion Resources appointed Alfredo Ramos Plasencia its new president, CEO and director, and Kurt Forrester its chief technology officer.

Jacquelin Gauthier is no longer VP geology at NioBay Metals.

Rock Tech Lithium named Sonja Rossteusch its CFO, replacing Stephan Krause who remains chair of the board.

Sabre Gold Mines named Andrew Elinesky as CEO, president and director following the retirement of Giulio Bonifacio.

The new president and CEO of York Harbour Metals is Bruce Durham.

Board moves include:

Karina Rogers joined the board of Adventus Mining.

Cabral Gold appointed Sami Arap Sobrinho a director.

Mark Mukhija joined the board of Clear Sky Lithium.

GoldHaven Resources named Bertram T. von Plettenberg to the board.

Samuel Pelaez was not re-electedto the board of Gossan Resources, but he will retain his role as president and CEO.

Gilbert Lawson resigned his seat at Gowest Gold to take up the role of interim GM at Kinross’ Tasiast mine.

The International Copper Association elected Shehlzad Bharmal of Teck Resources its chair of the board.

Chris Irwin took a seat on the board of Northern Sphere Mining.

The latest addition to the board of Premium Nickel Resources is Don Newberry.

SolGold seated Scott Caldwell and Dan Vujcic on its board following their nominations by Cornerstone Capital.

Peter Mah and Richard Orazietti joined the board of Spanish Mountain Gold. Most recently, Mah was COO at McEwen Mining.

Xali Gold named George Elliott to its board, following the resignation of Ian Ward.

Michael Williams has taken the seat as chair of the board at York Harbour Metals.

Awards presented:

Five prestigious innovation awards were presented at the recent bauma trade fair in Germany. Liebherr Hydraulik Bagger won the design category for its integration and communication of the operator and machine. Herrenknecht won the machine category with its underground, electric cable laying vehicle. The digital systems nod went to MOBA Mobile Automation for its non-contact thickness measurement system. Max Bogl won the construction methods category with a mobile production facility for wind turbines. Finally, the Technical University of Munich won the research-science category for its use of holographic operator aids.

Workplace Safety North won the Canada Award for Excellence in the healthy workplace category bestowed by Excellence Canada, an authority of organizational excellence established by Industry Canada.