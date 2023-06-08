Mining People: Arizona Sonoran, AME, CanAlaska, Robex, Suncor, Wesdome

Management changes announced this week:

Morgan Knowles is VP investor relations at Arizona Metals.

Arizona Sonoran appointed Bernie Loyer SVP projects and Christopher White as chief geologist.

The Association for Mineral Exploration named Jessica Van Den Akker acting president and CEO.

Auxico Resources Canada appointed Pierre Gauthier president and CEO following the resignation of Frederick Kozak.

Eric Caba is now president and CEO of Bear Creek Mining and will sit on the board.

Cory Belyk is now president and a director of CanAlaska Uranium.

Cassiar Gold named Jill Maxwell VP exploration.

Clean Air Metals named chair Jim Gallagher interim CEO as Abraham Drost left the company.

CFO Carlos Ruiz de Castilla has resigned from Minera IRL.

Suzanne Retallack is now chief safety and sustainability officer at Newmont.

Robex Resources named Daniel Marini VP operations, Joe Bannister Kiniero gold project director, Luca Maggini exploration manager, and Peter Taylor production geologist.

Suncor Energy named Dave Oldreive EVP of downstream operations.

Anthea Bath is now president and CEO of Wesdome Gold Mines.

Board changes:

Atha Energy asked Dough Engdahl to join the board and serve as managing director.

Aya Gold and Silver asked Annie Torkia Lagace to join the board when Marc Nolet de Brauwere steps down.

Eric Caba was elected to the board of Bear Creek Mining, and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer was named chair.

The newest member of the Canterra Minerals board is Nicklas Coleman.

CDN Maverick Capital named CEO Adam Cegielski to the board.

Robex Resources nominated Gerard de Hert and Thomas Lagree for the board.

The new chair of Steppe Gold is Bataa Tumor-Ochir, who is also CEO.