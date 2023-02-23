Mining people: Artemis Gold, United Lithium, Ascot Resources

Changes in management:

Artemis Gold appointed Emily Schwede as VP legal and Peter Rawlins as VP treasurer.

Beyond Minerals announced Allan Frame as president and CEO.

EDM named Kevin Farrell as interim CFO.

Nova Royalty appointed Hashim Ahmed as CFO.

Sitka Gold announced J. Greg Dawson as VP exploration (Canada).

Suncor selected Rich Kruger as president and CEO, effective April 3, 2023.

United Lithium appointed Scott Eldridge as president and CEO.

Board changes this week:

Ascot Resources named José Néstor Marún and Stephen Altmann to its board.

Beyond Minerals announced Michelle Dececco as director.

Blue Star Gold appointed Don Collie as a director and non-executive chair.

Dynacor Group announced Cyril Gradis has joined the board.

Foran Mining appointed Majd Bakar to its board.

Fury Gold Mines named Brian Christie as an independent director.

Iamgold appointed Christiane Bergevin to the board.

Jourdan Resources appointed Robert Bryce to the board.

New Destiny Mining named Brad Kitchen as a director.

Northern Dynasty Minerals added Siri C. Genik to its board.

Snowline Gold appointed Calum Morrison to the board.