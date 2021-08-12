Mining People: Asante, Black Mammoth, Canadian Metals, Kuya Silver

Management appointments announced this week:

Asante Gold has added four members to its management team: Dave Anthony as COO, Eben Swanepoel as project director, Dean Bertram as executive general manager, and Paul Abbott as manager geology.

The new CFO at Canadian Metals is Arnab De, who replaces Patsie Ducharme.

Kuya Silver promoted Christian Aramayo to COO and David Lewis to exploration director. The resignation of Quinton Hennigh as chairman was also announced.

Board moves include:

Black Mammoth Metals has named Adam Knight to its board of directors.

