Mining People: Asante Gold, Azimut Exploration, Canada Nickel, GoldHaven, K2 Gold, Labrador Uranium, New Pacific

Management appoints announced this week include:

Advance United Holdings welcomed Kevin Glendenning as chief technology officer.

Jon Grygorceiwicz is CFO at Asante Gold.

Auriana Resources announced the departure of Richard Spooner, president and director.

Bald Eagle Gold appointed Chris Paul as CEO and Antoine Soucy-Fradette as VP exploration.

Christian Brousseau has been named VP capital projects for Canada Nickel. In support of the Crawford project, Desmond Tranquilla joined the company as project director and Mathieu Boucher to handle environment and sustainability matters.

Golden Independence Mining appointed Jeremy Poirier interim CEO as Christos Doulis has resigned.

Daniel Schieber has stepped away from his role as CEO of GoldHaven Resources.

Eric Chen was named director of mineral resources for GoldMining Inc.

InZinc Mining named Lesia Burianyk as CFO.

The new president of K2 Gold is Anthony Margarit.

Labrador Uranium, a spin-out of Consolidated Uranium, named its new team, including Paul Pearson as chief geologist, Matt Melnyk as consulting geologist, Mark McNeill as director operations and community relations, Nancy Normore as director exploration, and Drew Heasman as director geodata.

Michael Mulberry is the new CEO of Medaro Mining. He is also president and CEO of Roogold.

Mich Resources named David Suda as CEO, replacing Mark T. Brown. David Stone became COO.

Mineral Mountain Resources named Tom Wilson as CFO.

New Pacific Metals accepted the resignation of CEO Mark Cruise and replaced him with Rui Feng. Replacing Feng as chairman is Terry Salman.

The new CFO of Tombill Mines is Liam Ruddy, who replaces Tom Rowcliffe.

Board moves include:

Advance United has added technology veteran David Boulette to its board.

Azimut Exploration named Glenn Mullan as board chairman.

The new chairman of Bald Eagle Gold is Peter Simeon.

Dana Roets was named to the board of Caledonia Mining.

InZinc Mining added Steve Vanry to the board of directors.

Karus Gold has added Joe Ovsenek and Cathy McLay to its board of directors.

Joining the board of Kutcho Copper is Mark Forsyth.

The newest board member at Kuya Silver is Javier Del Rio.

The new board of Labrador Uranium includes Richard Patricio and Justin Reid as independent directors and Phil Williams as chairman.

Michael Sununu became a director of Libero Copper.

Nine Mile Metals offered a seat on the board to Patrick J. Cruickshank.

Recent Award announcements include:

Victoria Gold’s John McConnell and his team received the Association of Mineral Exploration 2021 E.A. Sholz Award for mine development for their work at the Dublin Gulch project.