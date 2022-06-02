Mining People: ATEX Resources, Kenorland, Silverton Metals, Traction Uranium, Zinc One

Management appointments announced this week:

Astra Exploration appointed Nikki McEachnie as manager of investor relations, marketing and business development.

Ben Pullinger joined ATEX Resources as SVP of exploration and business development.

Augusta Gold appointed Jim Wickens as VP operations.

Desert Mountain Energy added Marta Hodan Wasko as VP of geology.

Graphite One named Mike Schaffner SVP mining of its Alaska-based subsidiary.

Lavras Gold enhanced its leadership team in Brazil, appointing Paulo Serpa as country manager and Thiago Schlichta as project geology coordinator.

Madi Minerals named Leon Ho its new CFO.

Tatiana Alva Jimenez will serve as a technical adviser to Orex Minerals.

Outcrop Silver & Gold named Guillermo Hernández VP exploration.

Silverton Metals CFO Killian Ruby stepped down.

Tasheel Jeerh replaced Reena Sall as CFO of Traction Uranium.

Zinc One Resources CFO Natasha Tsai resigned. Gunther Roehlig, interim CEO and director, will serve as CFO on an interim basis.

Board moves include:

Jean-François Boulet and Chantal Grenier were elected to the board of Asbestos Corporation, replacing Clément Godbout and Laurent Langevin.

ATEX Resources welcomed Jamile Cruz to its board of directors.

Mathew Fitch resigned from the board of Class 1 Nickel and Technologies.

enCore Energy appointed Susan Hoxie-Key to its board.

Kenorland Minerals welcomed Yu Yamato to its board, following the resignation of Eiichi Fukuda.

Brigitte Berneche was elected to the board of Labrador Uranium.

Pantera Silver added Joe Gray to its board.

Traction Uranium director Blair Way became board chairman.

Volt Carbon Technologies appointed Robert Martin to its board of directors.