Mining People: Belgravia Hartford Capital and Hiru

By Salima Virani August 15, 2024 At 12:10 pm
Management changes announced this week:

Argentina Lithium, Blue Sky Uranium and Golden Arrow Resources, members of the Grosso Group named Pompeyo Gallardo its new VP corporate development. 

Hiru welcomed Khalid Nasser as CEO and chair and James Peter Thorp as CFO.

Pacific Bay Minerals appointed Elton L.S. Pereira as its new VP exploration. 

Patriot Battery Metals welcomed Alex Eastwood in the newly created role of EVP commercial.

TRU Precious Metals named Steve Nicol as its new CEO. 

Uranium Energy appointed Josephine Man as its new treasurer and CFO. 

Board changes: 

Argyle Resources welcomed Marianne Richer-Lefleche to its board

New Gold appointed Richard O’Brien as its chair of the board. 

Belgravia Hartford Capital welcomed Ava Tahmasebi and Dr. Shoaib Sheikh to its board. 

Torr Metals named Gordon Maxwell to its board. 

