Mining People: Bonterra, Cassiar Gold, Laurion, Montaro, Iamgold

Management appointments announced this week:

The new president and CEO of Alliance Magnesium is Francois Perras.

Angel Wing Metals new CFO is Remantra Sheopaul.

Bonterra Resources named Pier-Elise Hebert-Tremblay CFO, succeeding Johnny Oliveria.

David Clark resigned the role of CEO of Burin Gold, effective Nov. 2.

Kevin Chen has been appointed CFO at Cassiar Gold.

Forum Exergy Metals welcomed Rebecca Hunter as senior geologist.

Torben Michalsen is joining G2 Goldfields as COO in November.

Great Panther Mining appointed Sandra Daycock president and CEO replacing Alan Hair who becomes again non-executive chair of the board.

The new CFO of Laurion Mineral Exploration is Tyler Dilney.

Madison Metals appointed Ryan Thompson as chief strategy officer.

Craig Hairfield has resigned as CEO at Mantaro Precious Metals.

Outcrop – Outcrop Silver and Gold appointed Sunil Sharma as CFO.

StraightUp Resources named Mark Brezer CEO and Matthew Markin CFO. Daniel Cruz will remain a director.

Tembo Gold named Hendrik Meiring as exploration manager at the Tembo project.

Marcus Brewster named COO at TriStar Gold to oversee Castelo de Sonhos.

The new VP exploration at TRU Precious Metals is Paul Teniere.

Board moves include:

Peru-based Carsten Korch has joined the board of American Lithium.

Aris Mining added Monica de Greiff to its board.

Blackrock Silver says John Seaberg has stepped down from its board.

EDM Resources appointed Rajesh Sharma to its board.

Deborah Stakman has given up her board seat at Iamgold.

Silvercorp Metals added Ken Robertson to its board.

Gary Prihar has joined the board of Silverton Metals.

Tactical Resources asked Mark Mukhija to take a seat on the board.

Gerry White has been named an independent director of Trojan Gold.