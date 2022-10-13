Mining People: Burin Gold, De Beers, ArcelorMittal, Copper Mountain, Liberty Gold

Management appointments announced this week:

ArcelorMittal appointed Stephane Brochu VP and CEO of the company’s Long Products Canada division.

Burin Gold named Tom Panoulias interim CEO.

The new CFO of Copper Mountain Mining is Letitia Wong.

Anglo American named Al Cook as CEO of De Beers Group, effective early next year.

Errol Farr replaced Philip Gibbs as CFO at Enerev5 Metals.

Essex Minerals announced the passing of VP corporate development Patrick Harford.

Giyani Metals said Robin Birchall resigned his post as CEO and seat on the board.

Jason Attew is now the president and CEO of Liberty Gold.

Board moves include:

De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver will become co-chair of the group early next year.

Lundin Mining announced the passing of board member Karen Poniachik in Chile.

Jonathan Henry named executive chair of Giyani Metals, and Stephanie Hart lead independent director.