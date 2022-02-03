Mining People: Cassiar Gold, Denison, Foran, Quebec Nickel, TRU Precious Metals, World Copper

Management appointments announced this week include:

Cassiar Gold appointed Vernon Shein as VP exploration.

Corsa Coal announced that Peter V. Merritts has retired from his role of COO.

Kevin Himbeault is now VP plant operations and regulatory affairs for Denison Mines.

Suzanne David-Hall is now VP ESG for Foran Mining and former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall joined the advisory board.

Imagine Lithium named Arvin Ramos as CFO.

Orogen Royalties retained Brian Massey as president and CEO of its Ball Creek spinout.

Quebec Nickel named Ming Jang its CFO.

The new VP exploration at StrikePoint Gold is Marilyne Lacasse.

Stephen Lautens is now president of TRU Precious Metals.

World Copper appointed Nolan Peterson president in addition to his role as CEO.

Board moves include:

Cavu Mining offered a seat on the board to Lucia Theny.

Denison Mines named Laurie Sterritt to the board.

Don Charter, formerly chairman of the board, has retired from Iamgold.

Minera IRL said Michael Iannacone has resigned his seat on the board.

Nine Mile Metals appointed Jean Luc Roy to its board.

Tim Warman was named to the Revival Gold board.