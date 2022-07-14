Mining People: Cassiar Gold, Excellon Resources, Silverton Metals, Skeena Resources

Management appointments announced this week:

Vivian Austin joined Argo Gold as corporate controller.

Dolly Varden Silver appointed Rob van Egmond as VP of exploration.

Excellon Resources named Shawn Howarth president and CEO.

Goldflare Exploration appointed David Corbeil-Héneault as CFO.

Kutcho Copper appointed Andrew Sharp as COO.

Luis Villa will assume the role of VP Nicaragua at Mineros, replacing the retiring Carlos Mario Gomez.

Silverton Metals appointed Kyle Appleby as CFO to replace Killian Ruby.

Skeena Resources welcomed Nalaine Morin as its new VP of sustainability.

Keith Li replaced Mario Miranda as CFO of Snow Lake Resources.

West Vault Mining appointed Sandy McVey as CEO.

Board moves include:

Blue Thunder Mining appointed Dorian Nicol to its board, replacing Louis Gariepy.

Phil Keele resigned from the board of Braveheart Resources.

Cassiar Gold added James Maxwell to its board. Director Wilson Jin stepped down.

Shawn Howarth will join the board of Excellon Resources.

Monarch Mining appointed Benoit Desormeaux as a director.

SilverCrest Metals welcomed Anna Ladd-Kruger to its board.

Scott Margach replaced Barry Girling on the board of Silverton Metals.