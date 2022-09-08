Mining People: Centerra Gold, Dundee Precious, Ivanhoe Mines, Royal Road Minerals

Management appointments announced this week:

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium appointed Irvine Annesley as VP exploration.

Auxico Resources Canada named Frederick Kozak as its new president and CEO.

Paul Wright replaced Scott Perry as president and CEO of Centerra Gold.

Dundee Precious Metals EVP and CFO Hume Kyle will retire at the end of 2022.

Charlie Greig assumed the role of CEO at Evergold.

Fathom Nickel’s president and CEO Brad Van Den Bussche departed.

Ivanhoe Mines appointed Mark Farren as COO and Steve Amos as EVP projects.

Lion One Metals appointed Jeffrey Edelen as its new VP corporate development.

Northern Lights Resources' chief geologist Gary Artmont passed away.

Sebastien Ah Fat resigned as VP exploration of Pacific Bay Minerals.

Royal Road Minerals appointed Hugh Devlin to the position of executive director sustainability.

Tao Zhang resigned as VP sales of SouthGobi Resources.

Board moves include:

Adventus Mining appointed David Schettini to its board, replacing Melissa Noboa.

Frederick Kozak and Melissa Sanderson joined the board of Auxico Resources Canada.

Arif Merali was appointed to the board of Bessor Minerals.

Charlie Greig joined the board of Evergold.

Fireweed Metals appointed Peter Hairsine to its board.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology welcomed Jason Barnard, to the company’s board.

Cyril Amadi and Daye Kaba joined Myriad Metals' board of directors.

John Chisholm resigned from the board of Premium Nickel Resources.

Royal Road Minerals announced Guy Wallis as its newest board addition.